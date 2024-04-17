Illawarra teams learn their fate for next 2024 Australia Cup battles

Wollongong Olympic are gearing up for a NPL powerhouse after the next round of Australia Cup matches were revealed on Wednesday.
Football NSW conducted its draw for round five of the preliminary rounds for the nationwide competition, formerly known as the FFA Cup. It is held annually, attracting teams from the grassroots level right through to the A-League.
A record number of 18 teams from the South Coast nominated for the 2024 Cup, and several sides still remain alive in the competition after four rounds.
Round five matches are set to take place next week, with Premier League club Olympic arguably facing the biggest challenge of all Illawarra teams.
Matt Bailey's side face an away trip to take on strong NPL NSW outfit Sydney Olympic.
It will be a fascinating match in particular for Wollongong Olympic midfielder Jason Madonis, who spent seven seasons with the Sydney club. That stint was highlighted by winning the premiership/championship double in 2018.
Round five will also be highlighted by the Wolves playing their second game of the 2024 Cup, with the NPL side facing an away trip against either Waverley Old Boys or Hills United.
Other Illawarra teams confirmed for next-round matches are Shelharbour (versus Coogee United), Cringila (versus Rydalmere), Wollongong United (versus Central Coast United) and Coniston (versus Panorama).
Meanwhile, South Coast women's sides also continue to compete in this year's Football NSW Sapphire Cup.
The Cup mirrors the men's Waratah Cup knockout competition.
Albion Park kept their 2024 campaign alive on Tuesday night by thrashing Winston Hills 4-0 at Valentine Sports Park. Brittany Ring and Eliza Cowan both scored a brace for the winners.
Fellow Illawarra team Woonona will next face St George away on Tuesday, April 23, while South Coast Flame (versus Pittwater RSL), Shellharbour (versus Holroyd Rangers) and Bulli (versus Banksia Tigers) will be in action on Wednesday, April 24.
