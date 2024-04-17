Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

Illawarra teams learn their fate for next 2024 Australia Cup battles

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated April 17 2024 - 12:45pm, first published 10:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wollongong Olympic talent Jason Madonis (left) is preparing to face his old side Sydney Olympic in the next round of the Australia Cup. Picture by Adam McLean
Wollongong Olympic talent Jason Madonis (left) is preparing to face his old side Sydney Olympic in the next round of the Australia Cup. Picture by Adam McLean

Wollongong Olympic are gearing up for a NPL powerhouse after the next round of Australia Cup matches were revealed on Wednesday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sporting fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's chief football reporter.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.