Shellharbour's Indiana Dos Santos picked in crucial Junior Matildas squad

Indiana Dos Santos's star continues to rise rapidly, with the Shellharbour talent getting a golden opportunity to compete at one of football's biggest U17s tournaments.
Dos Santos was on Wednesday morning selected in the Junior Matidas' squad to play at the 2024 AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup in Indonesia next month.
Australia will take part in group B, with the side facing China PR (May 7), defending champions Japan (May 10) and Thailand (May 13) in their preliminary round fixtures.
Dos Santos was picked after continuing to impress for Sydney FC during this year's A-League Women's competition. Her older sister Jynaya is also part of the sky blues' set-up.
Highlights for the 16-year-old have included doing an incredible 'rainbow flick' in February against Perth, with footage of the play going viral.
The 23-player Junior Matildas squad was finalised following a gruelling 18-month selection process, which included intensive scouting and team camps.
The squad will meet up in Cairns next week before travelling to Bali five days later. Players competing in the A-Leagues finals series - including Dos Santos - will link up with their Aussie teammates at the conclusion of their team's campaign.
"We're excited about the composition of the final squad. We've got more depth than ever across this cohort and we're really happy with the team representing the nation at this prestigious tournament," Junior Matildas head coach Rae Dower said.
"It's a squad that is adaptable and flexible, can play a variety of different systems with some strong, robust defenders and real 'x-factor' players; creative and dangerous in that middle and final third."
