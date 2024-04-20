Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

McManus family adopt Pete at Greyhounds As Pets' Adoption Day

By Michael Cowley
April 20 2024 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
From the left Adelaide, Eleanor and Dave McManus with their new family member Pete. Photos Ross Schultz
From the left Adelaide, Eleanor and Dave McManus with their new family member Pete. Photos Ross Schultz

Dave McManus wasn't quite convinced.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.