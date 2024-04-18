Almost two weeks on and Operation Clean-Up continues on Arrow Avenue

Many days after floodwaters swept into his home, Joel Beavis is still clearing out mud-soaked homewares from his home.
Almost everything the young family owns was destroyed and soaked in stinking floodwaters and rain run-off.
They've been dragging out their belongings and piling them up in a park across the road from their house.
"Council are back today [Wednesday] which is good," Mr Beavis said of the clean-up.
The Beavis family have been left devastated by the flood, their home in uninhabitable and their electricals, beds, fridge and washing machine destroyed.
A family friend, Hayley Moore, has set up a GoFundMe page to help the family get back on their feet.
"I'm not too bad but Kealsie experienced the whole thing," Mr Beavis said.
His wife was trapped with two young children and family dog when the deluge literally arrived on their doorstep a fortnight ago.
Arrow Street in Figtree was inundated when more than 200 millimetres of rain fell on the morning of Saturday, April 6.
When the water receded it left a filthy mess in its wake, and ever since residents have been piling up flood-damaged household items on footpaths outside their properties.
"I lost everything in the garage, and two cars and a truck," Jeff Jordan said. "I lost all my tools and some of the Mrs' belongings.
"We didn't really have to call anyone, council came and took it. I think it's been quite good, they had trucks and sweepers."
The water surrounding Mr Jordan's house was around one metre deep, with his home narrowly escaping being inundated.
Floodwaters left his wife's car jammed up against his boundary fence, his car was swept a few doors up the road and came to rest on the top of his neighbour's brick fence.
Wollongong City Council has received 1300 requests for additional, on-call household clean-ups from flood-affected residents.
Of that, more than 780 have been completed and crews are working through the remainder of the bookings. The mammoth effort has seen more than 2600 tonnes of flood waste enter landfill.
With demand for the additional collection service for flood waste easing, bookings for the free additional service will end 5pm, Friday, April 19, 2024.
With fewer visits to Whytes Gully tip also, the fee waiver for flood-affected general waste and green waste will end at 4pm on Sunday, April 21.
Residents impacted by flooding should contact Remondis directly on 1300 362 360 to book an urgent clean-up.
During the next few weeks, the council will continue to support flood-impacted residents on a case-by-case basis. Anyone who needs additional support should contact the council's customer service team on 4227 7111
"Council's crews and Remondis have worked hard to help residents impacted by floods get rid of their waste responsibly. Remondis ramped up their normal weekday waste collection service and Council crews have worked daily to meet the demand for help," Wollongong's Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery said.
"While we have completed a large number of collections, we are still working our way through the rest of the bookings, and this will take some time."
About 200 tonnes of flood-induced waste has been taken to Dunmore Recycling and Waste Disposal Depot, a Shellharbour City Council spokesperson said.
The council, which did not offer a pick-up service, has redeployed customer service officers to the recovery centres in Warrawong and Dapto to provide as much information as possible to residents.
The April 6 deluge impacted areas most significantly to the west of Shellharbour. Albion Park, Calderwood, Dunmore, Flinders, Lake Illawarra, Mount Warrigal, Oak Flats, Tullimbar and Yellow Rock Ridge all suffered.
