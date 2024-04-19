Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

The stylish North Gong home opening its doors for Sustainable House Day

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated April 19 2024 - 6:16pm, first published 3:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anneleise Carratt and Jarrod Thompson in their sustainable home. Picture by Adam McLean
Anneleise Carratt and Jarrod Thompson in their sustainable home. Picture by Adam McLean

North Wollongong couple Anneleise Carratt and Jarrod Thompson hope to show that small changes can have a big impact when they open up their home for the annual Sustainable House Day.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.