WollCon faces an enormous hole with the departure of Eric Dunan

If you're down at Bellambi Point early in the morning, don't be surprised if you come across a jazz man in a red van blowing his trumpet to no-one but himself.
It's solo time for Eric Dunan, who for 22-odd years has headed the jazz programs at the Wollongong Conservatorium of Music - until now - and who likes the boat ramp as a place to get his practice in without annoying the neighbours.
And why not? The point is one of Wollongong's unsung gems, physically spectacular and bracing in a breeze - and early morning fishers and runners have other things on their mind than bothering a horn player doing his own runs.
Dunan used to do this every daybreak, but playing in the sea air is a less frequent ritual these days. In fact, most of Dunan's rituals are up in the air after a "review of contracts" for music teachers at the Con left him with an offer on terms he said he couldn't swallow.
With a great deal of sadness he has left the institution with which he had become almost synonymous, but which, he says, had given him little option.
The loss to the Con from his departure is immense, more than the 11 bands he was running last term. For decades Dunan has been the driving force for the school's jazz ensembles, and his warm enthusiasm and eye for talent have led many young students to discover the path of music for life.
(Disclosure: this reporter has a family member in one of the bands.)
While Dunan's jazz programs have produced successful musicians who go on to play professionally, of which he is hugely proud, he says he's particularly satisfied by the large numbers of students who may not make a living from jazz, but who gain music as a part of their life.
"That is definitely one of my favourite things when I look back on my career and what I've done here in Wollongong - the joy that it brings me to see all the people who are sending me comments and emails and messages and phone calls and commenting on my social media," Dunan said.
"A huge proportion of those people are people who are not working as professional musicians, not working in the musical industry, but they have a positive memories of making music and they have friends who they made music with, an interest and a joy that music brings them.
"After being in this business for so many years, that's something that I've come to realise is, is an important driving force in what I do. So surely moving forward,, I'll, I'll continue to do work ... especially with primary school kids."
As well as 11 bands at the Con, as the head of jazz and bands director, Dunan ran another eight at seven different schools in the Wollongong area. That's a massive hole to fill - for the institution as well as for Dunan.
"I'm definitely sad to be leaving at this point," he said.
"The program is strong as ever. There's an amazing group of very talented kids - as there always has been.
"I think we've come back from COVID really strong and I think the program is on the way up with, with people joining and getting interested.
"There's a large number of jazz ensemble classes running and a huge interest in it.
"So I'm sad to be leaving at this time when, when the program is strong and I still think I have think I have something to offer - my experience and my talents can continue to lend themselves to serving the people.
"But at the same time, as the Conservatorium management sorts out what they feel they need to do to make the organisation sustainable, it's not something that is going to work for me personally.
"So I'm excited to take the the experiences I've had and the connections I've made into doing something continuing my passion for teaching and exposing kids to music, giving kids an opportunity to play music together and to learn the joys of music."
Dunan will continue to play professionally in jazz bands, and will do some work in primary schools introducing young musicians to instruments which could become a big part of their life. He's not yet sure what else will unfold before him. If he were to start more jazz bands outside the Con it's likely many students would follow.
Originally from San Francisco's Bay Area, Dunan's speech is still filled with the "mans", "likes" and "dudes" one would expect in the lingo of Californian jazz man. Like when he describes what he'll miss most.
"I'm gonna miss the kids, period. Like, the kids are where it's at," he said.
"I get, man, I just get such such great kids and such great parental and community support.
"It's always been there without fail, just supremely talented and beautiful kids, supremely supportive parents and this community.
"You know, part of my job is I've presented hundreds of professional jazz shows at the Conservatorium, you know, and the community has appreciated that - like, people that don't even have kids ... just people in the community have really enjoyed coming to those shows and have appreciated it.
"As a side effect of those shows, they've also been able to see all these talented kids coming up on the scene. Twenty 20 years ago, they would come to a show with a young student, sitting in the audience, and then, you know, 10, 15 years later, that same kid who was in the audience, they would come see that kid perform as a professional musician.
"That's an incredible cycle, right? And you can only get that if you're somewhere for two decades.
"All these musicians that have come from all over the world to play in our little auditorium for our students, and now our students are those very people they come to see play."
Conservatorium CEO David Francis, in an email to students and parents, said he was sorry to see Dunan go.
"WollCon has been hugely appreciative of Eric's contribution over many years and thanks Eric for all he has brought to the organisation, our students and community," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.