92 photos showing the agony and ecstasy of Wollongong's triathlon festival

It was veritable feast of competitive fun in the Illawarra at the weekend with the Wollongong Triathlon Festival.
There was plenty on offer across both days, the highlight being the 2024 World Triathlon Cup on Saturday, April 21.
Sunday's action featured the annual Peoplecare Tri The Gong event, a swim-bike-run challenge for people of all ages and abilities.
Flick through the mega gallery above to see 100 event photos by Mercury photographer Sylvia Liber.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.