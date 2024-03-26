Wollongong ready to host first of three major triathlon events

Olympic hopefuls and Australia's number one male and female triathletes will converge on Wollongong next month for the World Triathlon Cup.
The event on April 20-21 is the first of three major triathlons Wollongong will host over the next three years.
AusTriathlon chief executive officer Tim Harradine dropped by Wollongong recently to talk up the 2024 World Triathlon Cup, which will serve as a test event for the World Triathlon Championship finals in 2025, which will also be held in Wollongong.
Harradine said AusCycling was excited to be working hand-in-hand with Wollongong City Council and the New South Wales Government on this three-year partnership.
"It's exciting times for triathlons and Wollongong. Our best competitors will be converging on Wollongong for these prestigious events," he said.
"It all starts on April 20-21 for the World Triathlon Cup.
"We've got a lot of our age groupers from all over the country coming to compete on the Sunday.
"On the Saturday supporters will be able to watch some Olympic hopefuls race at all those spectacular sites right here around the harbour."
Harradine said Australia's top male triathlete Matt Hauser and the country's No 1 female triathlon competitor Natalie Van Coevorden were expected to compete in Wollongong.
"Hauser came eighth at the World Championships in 2023 and is going to be our first male selected for the Paris Olympics," he said.
"Wollongong locals will also love seeing the familiar face of Australia's top female competitor Natalie Van Coevorden. Natalie is from Campbelltown but trains a lot in Wollongong when she is not competing around Australia or internationally."
Harradine added the World Triathlon Cup was the first of three prestigious events in Wollongong.
"Next year Wollongong will host the World Triathlon Championships, which will be massive for the city," he said.
"There will be over 6000 competitors and I'm sure just as many visitors to watch all the action.
"We'll have age groupers and elites. The best triathletes in the world across all divisions, with the juniors and under 23 world championships to be held at the same event next year.
"It's a massive opportunity for us to host the world in Wollongong. It should be spectacular."
The lure of the city's landscape has again been mentioned, just as it was when the UCI Road World Championships came to town in 2022.
