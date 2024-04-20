Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Elite Australian triathlete Luke Willian named world champion in Wollongong

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated April 20 2024 - 6:19pm, first published 4:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australia's Luke Willian raises his arms in triumph as he prepares to win the elite men's race at Saturday's World Triathlon Cup in Wollongong. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Australia's Luke Willian raises his arms in triumph as he prepares to win the elite men's race at Saturday's World Triathlon Cup in Wollongong. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Luke Willian has thanked the support of the Illawarra's vocal crowd after the Australian claimed the major men's victory at the World Triathlon Cup on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sporting fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's chief football reporter.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.