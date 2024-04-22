'He had a scotch and a laugh': Reg Wilding, WWII veteran, passes away at 100

The Illawarra community has been left reeling after local stalwart Reg Wilding passed away on Saturday, April 20, at the age of 100.
A prolific letter writer who submitted a letter a week to the Illawarra Mercury for decades, including one just last week, Mr Wilding enjoyed listening to the Berlin Orchestra while sipping on a nip of whisky.
Mr Wilding's daughter Gwyn said on Friday he headed to the shops on the bus before watching The Project with his family, where he was interviewed for the show.
Ms Wilding, said he "had a scotch and he had a laugh" while watching the program.
Ms Wilding says her dad was lying peacefully with his phone in his hand when she found him on Saturday, having sent a message to her earlier in the morning.
"He had a real zest for life.
"Everybody said that about him, 'everybody used to say what's your secret'?"
Having served in the Royal Marines during World War II, Mr Wilding was honoured by Wollongong RSL Secretary Peter Lipscomb on Monday.
Mr Lipscomb said he first met Reg Wilding during the COVID lockdowns and got Mr Wilding back involved in the sub-branch commemorative services, which Mr Wilding's family said were very special to him.
Calling Reg Wilding "a cherished member of the City of Wollongong RSL sub-Branch", Mr Lipscomb also highlighted the "remarkable legacy that will be cherished by all."
"Reg was not only a courageous World War II veteran but also a highly esteemed individual within our community," Mr Lipscomb said.
"Reg was some man for one man.
"Vale my old mate, he was a beautiful man and will be missed but not forgotten. Lest we Forget."
It was Mr Wilding's wish to not have a funeral or memorial and has left his body to the University of Wollongong's Medical School.
The Illawarra Mercury talked with Mr Wilding ahead of his 100th birthday earlier this year.
"It's been a terrific bloody time coming down to Wollongong, I'm still enjoying it," he said.
"I've enjoyed life as you can see."
