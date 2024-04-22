Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'He had a scotch and a laugh': Reg Wilding, WWII veteran, passes away at 100

Joel Ehsman
By Joel Ehsman
Updated April 22 2024 - 5:52pm, first published 4:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reg Wilding passed away on Saturday, April 20. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Reg Wilding passed away on Saturday, April 20. Picture by Sylvia Liber

The Illawarra community has been left reeling after local stalwart Reg Wilding passed away on Saturday, April 20, at the age of 100.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joel Ehsman

Joel Ehsman

Reporter

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, experiencing life near the beach.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.