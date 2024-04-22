Defects found during build of luxury Nautilus units in Shell Cove

Defects have been found during the construction of one of the signature apartment buildings in Shell Cove.
In a construction update issued in April, the developers of The Waterfront, Frasers Property Australia outlined progress that had been made in the troubled development that is a joint project with Shellharbour City Council.
The update states that the developer has completed inspections up to level two and further inspections would occur on levels three, four and five, "to identify incomplete and defective works".
Defects have been found in building B, the smaller building that faces Raft Lane.
"The Contractor is nearing completion of all defects rectification and outstanding works for the entire building as identified in Frasers Property's Quality Assurance 2 (QA2) inspections," the update reads.
"The Frasers Property Team will be reviewing the status of works in the coming weeks."
A Frasers spokesperson said the delays during the Nautilus project were a result of the challenging financial environment facing the construction sector.
"It's pleasing to see momentum re-building on-site, with major works now completed and the certification process underway. No major defects have been identified through this process to date, which continues in preparation for pre-settlement inspections with our customers, set to commence next month."
Frasers expects settlement to occur in August, having been delayed from the original settlement date of the third quarter of 2023.
At Ancora, where work stopped late last year except for landscaping, activity is returning after a new subcontractor was appointed to finish the luxury apartments, according to Frasers.
"A new joiner has been appointed, a key resource required that contributed to the recent delays experienced," the update states.
The Frasers spokesperson confirmed the previous joiner had gone into administration.
"A new joiner was appointed in March, with shop-drawings and manufacture now underway," the spokesperson said.
Building A, which remains covered in scaffolding as external cladding is installed, experienced the brunt of the delays, with delays to joinery, white goods installation, stone benchtops and bathroom fixtures.
"We anticipate commencement of joinery installation for kitchens and bathrooms in the coming months, helping to bring us one step closer to completion," the update states.
A settlement date is now scheduled for September, after being initially slated to be completed by mid-2023.
The updates also reveal a builder has been appointed to complete the Vela project.
Facing directly onto the marina, the architect-designed units draw from acclaimed Australian landscape artist Sir Arthur Streeton, lead architect Angelo Candalepas said.
With its sandstone facade and undulating ceilings, the apartments will be some of the most in-demand properties in Shell Cove and are already priced at nearly $4m.
The Frasers spokesperson declined to name the builder, saying a formal announcement would occur in the coming weeks.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.