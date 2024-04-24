Your forever home awaits

4 beds | 2 baths | 2 cars
Welcome to 93 Brunderee Road, Flinders - where luxury meets comfort in this stunning family home.
This immaculate property boasts four spacious bedrooms, including a main retreat complete with an ensuite and walk-in robe.
Need a space to work or study? You'll appreciate the dedicated study area, which is perfect for productivity.
Meagan Biletic is the listing agent, and she says this large family home with multiple living areas would suit a growing family.
Entertaining is a breeze with both formal and informal living areas, ensuring ample space for gatherings of all sizes.
Step outside to discover your own private oasis - an undercover entertainment area with decking awaits, providing the ideal setting for alfresco dining or simply unwinding after a long day.
No detail has been overlooked, with ducted air conditioning ensuring year-round comfort and a double garage offering secure parking for your vehicles.
Convenience is key with this prime location - enjoy easy access to top schools, bustling shopping precincts, and convenient public transport options, all just moments away.
Don't miss out on this extraordinary opportunity - seize the chance to call 93 Brunderee Road home sweet home.
