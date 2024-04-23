Wollongong United eye off swift turnaround in Australia Cup challenge

Re-set and re-focus.
Those are the key words on coach Rob Jonovski's mind as Wollongong United prepare for their next Australia Cup battle.
After a couple of rough weeks in the Premier League, the Macedonia Park club will head to Ian McLennan Park to take on NPL3 outfit Central Coast United on Wednesday night.
Formerly known as the FFA Cup, the nation-wide Australia Cup knockout competition is held annually and attracts teams from the grassroots level right through to the A-League.
The mid-week match comes on the back of United suffering back-to-back IPL losses.
That run began with a disappointing 4-1 defeat to Bulli on April 13, before the side suffered a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Cringila on Friday night. In a see-sawing battle, it was Lions captain Peter Simonoski who proved the difference by scoring a second-half brace.
While disappointed with those two defeats, Jonovski believes there were some positives to emerge from both contests.
"In the last parts of both of those games, we were very good," the United head coach said.
"We obviously need to find that throughout the 90 minutes, and we're working towards that. But, the times that we have dominated, we have been outstanding. We've had a lot of chances which we haven't put in, so we've got to be more clinical. And obviously a player like Peter Simonoski punished us. He quality, he's probably one of the best strikers in the league.
"But Wednesday night is an opportunity for us to bounce back. It's a quick turnaround, which we want when you lose a game. And we're playing Central Coast United. I don't know a lot about them, my understanding is that they're in the NPL3.
"But we'll just focus on ourselves. We'll go to training tonight, see who is available and make a decision tonight on who will partake in the game tomorrow."
United are one of a handful of IPL teams who will compete in mid-week Australia Cup matches.
Wollongong Olympic will take on Sydney Olympic at Belmore Sports Ground and Cringila will host Rydalmere Lions at Crehan Park on Tuesday, April 23, while Coniston will face Panorama FC at Proctor Park on Thursday, April 25.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.