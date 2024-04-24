Shellharbour 'solidarity' after being hit by wild storm

While Wollongong was hit the hardest by the heavy rains earlier this month, Shellharbour residents were dealing with it as well, the city council heard.
Shellharbour Mayor Chris Homer spoke at Tuesday night's meeting about the spirit the community showed after the rains.
"I empathise with all residents in Shellharbor city who have suffered the consequences of the recent rain event," Mayor Homer said.
"I just think in these times it's just a collective effort and unwavering spirit of solidarity within our community that truly shines through.
"And I think that includes having some empathy for our neighbouring LGAs as we all know Wollongong really copped it."
He noted that, following council waiving the dumping fee for affected residents, there were 516 fee-free dumpings of waste at Dunmore tip.
"From this 119 tonnes of mixed waste and vegetation had been disposed of council and SES received a number of calls for help following the rain event and council is aware of at least 12 properties that have been impacted by floodwaters entering their private residences," Mayor Homer said.
"Council staff also helped on the ground and were available to assist at recovery centres in Warrawong and Dapto as well as checking through the list of calls the SES received."
