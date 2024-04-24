That's what he's talking about: Nollsie's anniversary tour hits Thirroul

Aussie folk hero Shannon Noll is set to bring the 20th anniversary tour for That's What I'm Talking About to Anita's Theatre.
The tour rolls into Anita's at Thirroul on Saturday, April 27, and features songs off the album That's What I'm Talking About - as well as some of Noll's biggest singles from over the years.
That's What I'm Talking About was certified as a 5x platinum-selling album in 2004 and has been re-released with more songs from his back-catalogue.
The 48-year-old is still in disbelief about the album's success.
"It was just such a big album at the time," Noll said.
"It was crazy, crazy times back then, you know, but just to be still going after 20 years, and to be able to re-release the first album ... I'm just sort of scratching myself a little bit about it."
"It's a heap of fun playing those songs like New Beginning and Burn again.
"There's some really nice moments in the show, mate."
And he's not the only one who thinks so.
"A couple of people said that they've seen me a fair few times and this is up there, if not the best show that they've seen," Noll said.
"Which is great feedback, especially after 20 years, I suppose."
Noll first came to the nation's attention competing in the first series of Australian Idol.
It was a veritable smorgasbord of talent. He sang alongside eventual winner Guy Sebastian, Rob Mills and Cosima De Vito, who has collaborated with Noll on a new single, Don't You Wanna Stay.
"I was actually on a flight coming from Melbourne and a young stewardess said to me that Cosima was her vocal coach," Noll said.
Noll then interviewed De Vito on his podcast Idol Talking with Nollsie, where the idea of the duet formed.
"I just thought wow it be great to get Cosima on something especially sort of given how she went out of the show 20 years ago with the nodules.
"It was really so great to see her and work with her again and she absolutely nailed it."
Noll says he's very grateful to be in the position he's in: "I'm just so proud to be still making music."
"I'm so thankful about the Australian public, not only just the shows this tour, but the 20 years and voting for me on the show.
"Without that, I wouldn't be here."
