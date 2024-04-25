Theo and Taylor's plan to fatten your pocket: entrepreneurs hit Wollongong

In the modern age of big tech, there's no shortage of people out there talking a big game.
A doom scroll through social media reveals no shortage of (their own) bosses desperate to share the path to wealth and happiness with you.
It makes separating the steak from the sizzle a tough task for the layperson just going about their business while dreaming of a better life.
That's where 'Increasing Your Wealth', the brainchild of young entrepreneurs Taylor Smith and Theo Jones, comes in.
It's a simple name for a holistic approach to wealth and wellbeing, but the duo make no secret of the fact that cut-through is their mission.
"I'm a professional business entrepreneur and, if you want to make money, I'm your guy," Smith says matter-of-factly.
"Our approach is a business plan, a way of life, and a philosophy on life.
I for one have started many philosophy degrees and have learned so much from the beginnings of a lot of those philosophy majors that I did begin.
"That's what informs this approach. I think the question you should be asking yourself is: what can't we do for you?"
While Smith is the more understated of the duo - prone to meditation breaks and walking around the office barefoot - Jones is positively bursting with ... well, positivity.
"We have such a successful track record from being successful authors to building businesses that, while we legally can't talk about them currently, they're out there," Jones says.
"That record speaks for itself but, at heart, we're really giving people, and that's what 'Increasing Your Wealth' about."
The selflessness of the endeavour extends to the investment opportunity offered to all attendees.
"I'm sure you've sat at home at night and kicked yourself for not investing in Netflix or Bitcoin when you first heard of it," Jones said.
"You could've been rich. This is that moment.
"First and foremost, we're giving people who come along insight into our incredible business knowledge and years of experience.
"Of course it's also an opportunity to be a ground floor investor on our next, I don't want to say 'guaranteed', but guaranteed million-dollar idea."
While the specifics remain commercial in confidence "and shit like that," it's something the quiet third leg of the tripod Cassandra (last-name withheld) is willing to elaborate on.
"A key sort of example would be your Kendall and Kylie Jenners' that came from nothing and turned that nothing into these billion-dollar industries.
"The guys, they're giving a gift to people by doing this show ...
"Ah Cass, she's a classic," Smith interjects. "I think what is really important when we do start with women, as we like to do, is really listening and making sure that they feel heard."
The pair do, however, have their detractors "show me a disruptor who doesn't" Jones says.
True perhaps, but they have been plagued by persistent suggestions of unethical practices, the creation of shell companies and pyramid schemes that have left mum-and-dad investors swimming in the red.
It's simply agenda-driven nonsense according to Jones.
"We run so many companies, to put it all into one name, it's just ill-advised, any good lawyer will tell you that," he said.
"People might be saying, 'oh, you're exploiting loopholes' and use the word 'evading'. The way I look at it, we're like a skilled running back in the NFL.
"Does he get criticised for evading tackles? No, it means he's good at his job.
"The amount of tax we don't pay, after we pay the legal amount, we put that directly to the community.
"If anything, we're giving more to the community, like Qantas or Harvey Norman."
Smith was also quick to refute any suggestion of a pyramid scheme.
"We stay well clear of pyramid schemes," he said.
"We actually prefer a term that we coined ourselves: the Pythagoras method of business.
"We do the bulk of the work up the tippy-top and it just means everyone underneath it gets the benefit.
"All they have to do is acquire their team down below them, and then those people can be their own bosses as well.
"It's a tiered system, but it's very much not a pyramid, it's more of an arrowhead type shape."
What's most remarkable, is that they're offering it all up absolutely free - except a small cover charge for actually entering Side Door Theatre where they'll be holding their Wollongong seminars.
"It's not about money," Smith said.
"In things that matter, hard work and ethics, we're already billionaires, trillionaires, quadrillionaires.
"We've heard people compare the gift of our show to a Lynx body wash set that you get from an auntie at Christmas - something life-changing that you didn't know you needed.
"It's what we want to share. When you boil it all down, we really just want to touch people."
Increasing Your Wealth directed By Riley Jones featuring Adam Armitt, Dash Rule, Jen Guerrieri-Cortesi Ash Magoffin and Jonathon Frino runs at Side Door Theatre May 3-4.
Tickets from Humantix
