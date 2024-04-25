Plans to introduce AFL Wheelchair in Wollongong starting to gather steam

A renewed campaign is under way to bring a modified and all-inclusive version of Australian rules football to the Illawarra.
AFL NSW/ACT is looking to expand their AFL Wheelchair program, which includes plans to introduce a Wollongong hub. This would allow local residents to play regular games.
AFL Wheelchair is a modified version of Aussie rules which allows people with or without a disability to play together.
The sport is played on a basketball court, with teams receiving six points for a goal and one point for a behind. One of the biggest changes is that a handball is the equivalent to a kick and an underarm throw is the equivalent to a handball.
Games can be played by men and women of all ages.
Plans for an AFL Wheelchair competition in Wollongong were first floated almost 12 months ago.
AFL NSW/ACT hopes to capitalise on the Illawarra being home to some of Australia's elite wheelchair basketball talent. The Roller Hawks have dominated the National Wheelchair Basketball League's recent history, winning the crown in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2022 and 2023.
"We've got a Bankstown hub up and running now, and there is a hub in Canberra. Our next focus areas are Wollongong and Wagga," AFL NSW/ACT's diversity and inclusion manager Simon Wilson said.
"It is a truly inclusive sport because anyone who is in a wheelchair can play, but an able-bodied person can jump in a chair and play as well. No experience is necessary and the hub will have someone there to support and show people how to do it.
"It is for anyone who wants to play a sport that is very inclusive of gender, ability level, size or shape."
