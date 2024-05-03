Illawarra Mercury
How a Mangerton man's invention is helping people access safe drinking water

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated May 17 2024 - 12:20pm, first published 10:03am
Dr Martin Butson holds a water bottle bearing the sticker that changes colour when the water is safe to drink. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Dr Martin Butson holds a water bottle bearing the sticker that changes colour when the water is safe to drink. Picture by Sylvia Liber

It's small but it's mighty: a sticker that guarantees water is safe to drink before it's consumed, protecting people from harmful and potentially fatal pathogens.

Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

