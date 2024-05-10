Two workers injured in accident at BlueScope's blast furnace reline project

Two workers have been injured, with one rushed to hospital, following an accident in the No.6 blast furnace at BlueScope.
They were working on the furnace reline project when an accident occurred on the third-storey at 8.15am on Friday, May 10.
Five ambulances and three fire trucks were deployed to the site off Springhill Road, with paramedics treating the injured people at the scene.
"We're treating a man in his 40s for a lower leg injury, it looks like it's a crush injury," a NSW Ambulance spokesman said.
A BlueScope spokesman confirmed the incident in a written statement issued to the Mercury.
"[One] contractor has suffered a suspected broken leg and is being taken by ambulance to hospital," he said
"One contractor suffered what are understood to be minor injuries and is being treated on site."
Fire and Rescue NSW Inspector Andrew Erlik said three fire trucks from Wollongong station were called to assist due to the location of the patient.
"He's on the third level and we've sent in an aerial appliance [truck] to get the patient down," he said.
Paramedics treated one man on the third-storey and after he was stabilised he was moved onto a stretcher and placed in the cage at the end of the fire truck's aerial ladder.
The injured man was then lowered towards ground level so he could be transferred into a waiting ambulance.
This is the second worker at BlueScope to be injured since February when a male contractor received burns when an oxy acetylene gas cylinder caught on fire on Tuesday, February 13.
SafeWork NSW has been called to investigate the incident.
"As SafeWork's investigation is ongoing, no further comment can be made at this time," a spokesman said.
Earlier this year, the Mercury revealed BlueScope would receive more than $100 million from the federal government to support the reline of the No. 6 blast furnace at Port Kembla.
More to come.
