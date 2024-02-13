Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Exclusive

Explosive gas ignites at BlueScope, man left with serious burns

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated February 13 2024 - 12:52pm, first published 11:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Firefighters at BlueScope Steelworks working to extinguish six oxy acetylene cylinders that erupted into flames on Tuesday, February 13, 2024. Picture supplied
Firefighters at BlueScope Steelworks working to extinguish six oxy acetylene cylinders that erupted into flames on Tuesday, February 13, 2024. Picture supplied

Firefighters and staff have been evacuated from an area within BlueScope Steelworks after a gas fire ignited leaving a man with burns.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.