Explosive gas ignites at BlueScope, man left with serious burns

Firefighters and staff have been evacuated from an area within BlueScope Steelworks after a gas fire ignited leaving a man with burns.
A contractor was undergoing works at the Port Kembla site when an oxy acetylene cylinder caught on fire around 10.30am on Tuesday, February 13.
The fire spread to five other oxy acetylene gas cylinders within the building.
Oxy acetylene is a volatile gas and Fire and Rescue NSW Superintendent Adam Dewberry said it can be highly explosive.
"When it's impacted by fire it can explode," he said.
"There should be a pretty big exclusion zone [set up within BlueScope]."
The contractor, who is aged in his 40s, has been rushed to Wollongong Hospital.
By 12.30pm, three of the cylinders had vented and self-extinguished, the other three were still on fire.
Due to the dangers of the gas, firefighters and staff were evacuated from hot mill area of the steelworks.
Firefighters are now using monitor hoses to fight the fire, these can be set up on the ground and directed towards the flames to allow firefighters to retreat further away to safety.
"We're doing defensive firefighting. They're not attacking that fire, they fight it from a safe distance," FRNSW Captain Paul Dorin said.
A FRNSW drone was brought to the site and conducted a sweep over the burning cylinders to allow temperatures to be monitored.
A BlueScope spokesman confirmed the emergency had occurred and 20 staff had been evacuated from the area.
"A gas bottle ignited when a contractor turned on the gas bottle to vent it," he said.
"He [the contractor] suffered burns to his hands and he's being treated in our medial centre. Paramedics were not called."
An ambulance remains on standby at the scene and there are no other reports of injuries.
Oxy acetylene is often used with oxygen for welding metals and cutting steel.
More to come.
