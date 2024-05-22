Future Dragons stars scoop Illawarra Steelers end-of-season awards

The next generation of St George Illawarra stars have picked up gongs at the Steelers annual presentation evening, with Kasey Reh, Hayden Buchanan and Daniel Meaofu among those to collect the most coveted awards on Wednesday night.
Reh continued a stellar individual season by picking up Tarsha Gale Cup Player of the Year, while Buchanan shared the Rick Posetti trophy with his SG Ball skipper Daniel Meafou.
Less than a week on from proving the match-winner for Country, Hope Millard collected the TG Cup coach's award, with Isaac Laughton claiming the corresponding SG Ball award.
Sharp-shooter Chelsea Savill claimed the Brian Surtees Memorial Trophy as the club's highest point-scorer (64 Points, 3 Tries, 26 Goals) as part of her side's undefeated run to the title.
There were no surprises to see highly touted Buchanan pick up the award fresh off an NRL preseason, but skipper Meafou made too compelling a case for coach Shaun Timmins to split the pair.
"Daniel was our captain a year young and, he doesn't speak much, but the way he trains and the way he plays, the guys follow him and look up to him," Timmins said.
"We had the three guys doing NRL training that weren't there all preseason, so Daniel was there leading by example from the start. He just led by his actions, which was something I liked about him.
"He was a massive loss for us when we did lose him [to injury]. He was a huge with his go forward, but it was more just the way he conducts himself, the way he trains.
"He was one of the best forwards in the comp and he did it every week, defensively and then with the ball. He's just got a great attitude and he deserved [the award]."
Buchanan also showed why hopes well beyond junior rep level are so high with a stellar campaign on stepping up from Harold Matthews level.
"Training at NRL level, he had a lot of confidence out of that coming back to SG Ball," Timmins said.
"It was actually hard for him because sides marked him up pretty heavily after obviously watching him early on. Sides were on to him, but he always seemed to find a way.
"If he wasn't getting good clean early ball, he'd go looking for it at the back of the field, so he was a constant threat for us and scored some outstanding tries.
"The best thing about him is he's a great young fella, he just loves his footy and is so passionate about the team and the area."
Reh added her award to swag of distinctions in a year she's only halfway through after steering the Steelers through an undefeated premiership campaign, while also piloting Country to an extra-time win over City last weekend.
It's seen her rewarded with a three-year NRLW deal with the Dragons and shows why coach Courtney Crawford was so quick to name her captain despite being still a year young for the competition.
"I didn't hesitate to put the c next to her name," Crawford said.
"She works harder than anyone, but above anything she's just a great person and the girls respond to that. She's still young, she's eligible for Tarsha Gale Cup again next year which is pretty scary.
"She'll keep maturing as a player, especially under the guidance of Sowie (St George Illawarra coach Jamie Soward). She's obviously a very special talent."
At the Under 17s awards last week, Country pair Tahlia O'Brien and Tori Shipton shared Lisa Fiaola Cup Player of the Year honours, with utility ace Michala Hardy earning the Coach's Award following her side's finals run.
Jack Talbot was named Harold Matthews Player of the Year, while Cooper Morrison picked up Jaime Szczcerbanik's Coach's Award.
