Bulli surfer Jed applies for 'once-in-a-lifetime' job travelling the coast

In the '70s it wasn't uncommon to for a fleet of Kombis to be seen driving to beaches far and wide on the Australian coastline looking for the best surf.
Tracks Magazine is hoping to recapture those days with a new tour which will give three surfers between the ages of 18 and 25-years-old, the chance to look for the best surf spots in Australia in the Wanderlust Bus.
The young surfers will travel in a converted bus, filming a TV show promoting Australia's place as a surf destination.
For Jed Ashton, a 21-year-old from Bulli who finishes his apprenticeship in carpentry next month, the job would be a dream come true.
"It'd mean a lot to get me off the tools for a year," Mr Ashton said.
"Get right into that on the road touring, surfing, a lot of adventures which I'm all for.
"It'd be a great once-in-a-lifetime experience."
Having surfed around Sandon Point since he began the sport 10 years ago, Mr Ashton says exploring the Australian coastline would be a dream amazing.
"I'm all for travelling and adventure and finding new waves, surfing new waves.
"It's great for all the adventure or for the fun, if you don't score, you don't score, it's making memories anyway."
Australian world champion surfer Wayne "Rabbit" Bartholomew says the job is a "modern day throwback to the '70s".
"My generation used go up and down the surf coast, probably in Kombi vans," Rabbit said.
"I mean now they're going to go in a nice bus but it's going to really be the same spirit capturing that essence of freewheeling surfing you know, just following the waves, going where the wind blows you."
There are other ways it's a bit different for surfers now, with information on weather and the kind of surf you'll be getting easily accessible by phone.
"If you could read a synoptic chart it gave you that inside information where you could turn up.
"You know 'the early bird catches the worm', and 'you should have been here yesterday', that's where you sort of got a bit of bragging rights."
Tracks' editor Luke Kennedy says the magazine is re-inventing itself for a modern audience and is also raising capital to allow readers to invest in the magazine.
"We want to obviously expand our digital profile," Mr Kennedy said.
"We want to keep doing core projects like this but we're also inviting other people who may not be able to apply for the bus ... they can now own a piece of Tracks as well."
