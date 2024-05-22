Did you feel it? Early morning earthquake near Goulburn felt in Wollongong

An early morning earthquake has shaken communities around Goulburn, with reports of tremors as far away as Wollongong.
The 3.9 magnitude struck at Taralga, around 30 kilometres north of Goulburn, at 6.41am on Thursday, May 23.
It was at a depth of one kilometre and so far 271 reports have been made from people who felt the earthquake, Geoscience Australia reports.
Reports of tremors were received in Wollongong, around 100 kilometres west (as the crow flies) from Taralga.
People in Kangaroo Valley, around Jervis Bay, as far west as Young and south towards Canberra also felt the earthquake.
So far this year, the Seismology Research Centre has reported at least 10 earthquakes greater than 2.5 in magnitude.
The most prominent was a 3.6 magnitude earthquake in the Blue Mountains region on March 8.
More to come.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.