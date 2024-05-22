A family haven with grand outlooks in Lake Heights

4 Beds | 4 Baths | 2 Car
Set across three floors in a peaceful cul-de-sac, this recently completed home boasts high-end finishes and spectacular panoramic lake views.
Listing agent, Nicole Kay from Belle Property Illawarra said the home was completed last year to a premium specification.
"It is one of this suburb's finest family examples in what might be its best street," Nicole said. "A dazzling entertainer, it leaves no design element unexplored or inclusion spared - boasting a carefully considered blend of modern and traditional finishes."
The property features a stunning Hamptons style kitchen with Smeg appliances, centrepiece breakfast island and large butler's pantry.
There are spacious living areas as well as a rumpus/games room, formal dining, office or study, gym and workshop.
Four well-proportioned bedrooms cater to the family including a decadent main bedroom complete with full bath and executive robe.
"The highlight of this tri-level paradise is the extraordinary panoramic view over Lake Illawarra towards the escarpment that is enjoyed from almost every room," Nicole said.
"There's no better place to soak up the outlook than on the all-seasons covered balcony or in the stunning heated pool with spa. The balcony has a built-in barbecue, making it an ideal spot to entertain family and friends."
Additionally the home includes ducted air-conditioning, garaging for two vehicles, alarm security and solar power provision.
This property has a focus on practical comfort while enjoying absolute everyday convenience.
If you love water sports this home is ideally located close to Lake Illawarra for boating and fishing and is just 10-minutes to Port Kembla Beach for surfing and swimming.
Foreshore parks and beauty spots are also close by along with the Warrawong Plaza shopping precinct while Wollongong CBD is just 15-minutes away.
Residents can enjoy the proximity to a selection of local schools such as the Illawarra Sports High School.
"This glamorous property is perfect for executive families and is a rare opportunity that should not be missed," Nicole said.
For more information contact the team at Belle Property Illawarra and arrange an inspection.
