Get ready supercross fans, the Australian Champs are heading to Wollongong

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated May 23 2024 - 12:55pm, first published 11:36am
The second round of the Australian Supercross Championships will be held in Wollongong in November.
Wollongong supercross fans are in for a treat, with the Australian Championships confirmed for WIN Stadium later this year.

