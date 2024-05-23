Get ready supercross fans, the Australian Champs are heading to Wollongong

Wollongong supercross fans are in for a treat, with the Australian Championships confirmed for WIN Stadium later this year.
Round two of the 2024 series will be held in Wollongong on November 2, marking the competition's return to the region for the first time in five years.
The iconic WIN Stadium is set to be transformed into a dirt wonderland where the best domestic and international supercross stars will do battle.
Australian Championships director Kelly Bailey said the Illawarra was a perfect location for the competition.
"We've always had strong support in New South Wales, notably with 40,000 fans attending our last two events in Newcastle," Bailed said.
"We anticipate Wollongong also delivering a significant level of support given the large moto community within the Illawarra and surrounding regions, which should translate into a strong showing at the event, and even bigger atmosphere.
"WIN stadium is perfect for supercross, with three grandstands and the eastern hill with grass seating, it provides ample viewing options of the show and track.
"Equally location wise, being close to public transport, and walking distance to the beach as well as hotels, shops, restaurants in the CBD ensures travelling fans can make a truly memorable weekend of it."
Destination Wollongong's general manager Mark Sleigh said he was excited to welcome the championship back to Wollongong.
"Wollongong is thrilled to welcome back the Australian Supercross Championship, a significant event in the motor-sports calendar," he said.
"Watching the nation's best riders, and some international superstars, battling it out in our iconic WIN Stadium by the sea. Why not stay a little longer and enjoy our beautiful region, with the great outdoors, captivating city, world-class beaches and iconic attractions."
The NSW based round will again uniquely run the 'triple crown' format, with championship points on offer for each of the three main event races. This format provides fans triple the stakes, energy, and excitement throughout the night, and opens the door for unexpected outcomes, crashes or comebacks.
WIN Stadium in Wollongong is the second stop for the championship, with Queensland set to host the opening round in Redcliffe on Saturday, October 12.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.