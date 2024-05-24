Warilla looking to up the ante on unbeaten start to the season as Jets loom

Warilla remains without a loss this season, but coach Gavin Walsh admits the Gorillas are also without a true form gauge amid weather disruptions that leave the rejuvenated powerhouse yet to face fellow undefeated big guns Gerringong and Shellharbour in 2024.
The Gorillas were due to open their season in a local derby against old foe Shellharbour in round one, but the rain Gods had other ideas in washing out the first weekend of football.
Walsh's side was also due to face perennial grand final rival Gerringong in round six, only to again be forced to put their feet up amid another deluge that put a line through a full round of matches.
A 16-all draw with Stingrays on a heavy 10 is the closest they've come to defeat, while they'll face a stern test in hosting Nowra-Bomaderry fresh off a win at Cec Glenholmes Oval on Sunday.
Walsh says he couldn't have asked any more of his squad thus far, but he's keen to see it gather some steam on a run that sees them face the Jets, Eagles and Sharks in a three-week stretch that has the potential to shape their campaign.
"The Shellharbour game and Gerringong game are big games you circle on the calendar," Walsh said.
"Not being able to get those in, with all due respect to the teams we've played, we probably haven't got an exact measure of where we're at yet.
"Obviously Shellharbour play Gerringong this weekend and that'll determine a bit of a tussle up the top there, then we've got them back to back in about three weeks time.
We're hoping to still be in a really good spot by then. We know where we're heading and what we want to do.
"We made a plan to get the first win under our belt and then put a couple of weeks in a row, and then a couple of blocks like that in a row.
"To be going into round eight this week without a loss, even though we've had one draw in the mud the other week, I'm proud of the boys and we're going pretty well. We'll see how we go again this week with Nowra."
The Jets are yet to manage consecutive wins so far this season, but will be coming off a convincing 28-6 win over Jamberoo last week as they look to find their groove. Amid the long game, Walsh certainly isn't looking past them.
"They're a side that can hang in games, can blow teams away and be in tight games as well," Walsh said.
"The class they've got down there with Adam Quinlan, Dylan Farrell and a few other guys, they're always in the fight and we know they'll be up for it on the weekend.
"They had a really good run at the start of last year and they obviously want to replicate that as well. We know we've got a game on our hands on Sunday and we've prepared as best we can for that.
"All things going well, we come away with the win and go into Albion Park next week to finish out the first round."
The Gorillas posted 60 unanswered points against Berry last week, the result proving the final straw for the depleted Magpies who on Friday confirmed that the club won't see out the season in first grade.
In a statement released on social media, president Joe Rogers said the club "started with a small number of first grade quality players to begin the season" but through injuries and other withdrawals it was "not sustainable for the remaining 13 rounds."
The club will continue to field its reserve grade, under 18s and ladies league tag teams for the remainder of 2024, with Rogers saying the club is "Totally committed to getting a first grade team back on the paddock in 2025."
