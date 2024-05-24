Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Warilla looking to up the ante on unbeaten start to the season as Jets loom

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated May 24 2024 - 5:00pm, first published 4:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warilla hooker Sam Hooper in action during his side's round-five draw with Stingrays. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Warilla hooker Sam Hooper in action during his side's round-five draw with Stingrays. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Warilla remains without a loss this season, but coach Gavin Walsh admits the Gorillas are also without a true form gauge amid weather disruptions that leave the rejuvenated powerhouse yet to face fellow undefeated big guns Gerringong and Shellharbour in 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.