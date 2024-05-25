Dapto faithful rejoice as decimated Canaries notch stunning upset victory

"Whatever 17 I put on the park, I'm more than confident they can get the job done."
That was Dapto coach Blake Wallace on Thursday. By Friday night he only had 13 players available.
Dapto still got the job done.
It's why Wallace was willing to put Saturday's 28-18 victory over De La Salle "top of the list" of wins in his time as coach of his junior club.
For the record, Wallace was without an entire starting forward pack, with Joey Leilua, Justin Faughlin and Tyrone Edwards suspended, Monson Paewai out with a head knock, and Tom Freebairn a late call up for Dragons NSW Cup duty.
Throw in the fact the Canaries were win-less through three games with that cavalry on deck, the game appeared more likely to end in a mercy rule stoppage - as occurred in reserve grade - than a victory to the hosts.
Instead, the Canaries got the job done and more, seeing off previously unbeaten De La and leaving no side in the competition without a loss through just four rounds.
'It's the top of the list?" Wallace said when asked where the win ranked as a coach.
"After the week we've had, with the disruptions and the noise, yesterday morning I had 13 guys available. I seriously thought 'am I going to have to put the boots on?'
"That was the reality of where we were at. We've got three suspensions, we've got a heap of injuries across both grades in the club and we managed to make it work.
"We spoke about it today and just said 'if you're willing to work harder than they are, you'll get the result, but that's on you'. The boys couldn't have done it any better."
The hosts - featuring two first-grade debutants and six juniors under the age of 20 - led 10-6 at halftime on the back of tries to Isaako John and Jack Piccirilli.
Tries to Ratu Camaisala and Jackson Rieck in the 13 minutes after halftime effectively took the game away before John sealed it with his second four-pointer 16 minutes from time.
While Wallace could only ask for grit from the bulk of his squad, he needed polish from a few, and it came in a masterful showing from veteran former NRL half Pita Godinet.
The evergreen 36-year-old was on song with the ball, but it was his kicking game that proved the trump guard, including a pinpoint 40-20 that led to Rieck's 53rd minute try and what proved a 22-6 match-winning lead.
"My two halves are my most experienced guys and Pita just controlled the game really, really well," Wallace said.
"That's why he's here, because that's what he can do. We executed the game plan to a t and off the back of it we got what we earned.
"Nothing gets given to you in this game and today was a prime example that, if you're willing to do the little things well and work hard for one another, then you're going to win games of footy."
Godinet was ably supported by skipper Troy Pieper and rookie fullback Rieck in the play-making stakes, while injured prop Wil Pattison could only hobble in off the back fence for the entire second half, but did so time and again as the Canaries grafted home.
"He's a 20-year-old kid playing on one leg," Wallace said.
"He's physically not the biggest middle, I think I weigh more than him, but he has got the heart as big as a lion and he has a crack week in week out.
"He does what I ask him to do, he wants to be here, wants to get better, and it was a gutsy effort from him. I couldn't be more proud of him.
"I look at that core group, I had 13 guys that are Dapto juniors playing today and that makes me so proud as a coach.
"This core group, they just keep showing up for each other and they keep getting better. You get confidence from that and now they know they can hang with the best of them."
Its was a forgettable afternoon for De La, who never found their attacking groove barring a well-worked attacking raid for Tyla Tamou's first-half four-pointer.
They showed all the rust of a month-long hiatus due to wet weather, but coach Trent Anderson said his side got shown up in the desire stakes.
"Rugby league's a simple game, you run hard, you tackle hard, and the team that wants it the most is normally the one that comes out on top," Anderson said.
"Dapto ran harder, tackled harder, and wanted it more today. It's as simple as that.
"A couple of our guys didn't show up with the right attitude and you get your pants pulled down. It's a valuable lesson for those young blokes.
"It's a long season. You learn lessons about players, you learn lessons about individuals, and you learn lessons about a team. We'll be better and stronger for it.
"Every week's a contest in this comp. You've got to turn up every week and, if you don't, today proved you get your pants pulled down.
"It's a cliche, but we've just got to go back and work hard and turn up [next week] with the right attitude."
Elsewhere on Saturday, Wests were too good for Collegians, running out 34-12 winners at Parrish Park.
Thirroul host Corrimal at Gibson Park on Sunday
