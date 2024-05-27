Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

The Wollongong mums who made health authorities sit up and listen

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated May 27 2024 - 8:01pm, first published 7:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lis Legge, Lisa Langley, Alyssa Booth, Giselle Coromandel and Sharon Settecasse, from Better Births Illawarra. Picture by Robert Peet
Lis Legge, Lisa Langley, Alyssa Booth, Giselle Coromandel and Sharon Settecasse, from Better Births Illawarra. Picture by Robert Peet

On any given weekday at North Wollongong beach, you can see mothers' groups meeting up with their babies: maybe sleep deprived and having coffee, or perhaps sharing the trials of new motherhood and birth stories.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.