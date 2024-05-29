An address like no other

2 beds | 2 baths | 1 car
Benetti Shell Cove offers a fusion of luxurious living, exceptional hotel amenities and a world-class marina, which will create an unmatched lifestyle in a breathtaking, absolute waterfront setting.
Situated in the highly sought-after Shell Cove, these luxurious apartments feature high-quality finishes that set them apart from the rest.
Expertly crafted, they combine a modern sensibility with the highest design values.
With magnificent views over the escarpment, you will be spoilt for choice with a picturesque backdrop to enjoy summer drinks on your balcony.
Benetti will comprise of 42 exclusive residences sitting above over 181 serviced apartments. It is due for completion late this year.
Below you, the Crown Plaza offers extraordinary amenities, including a resort-style pool, ballroom, day spa, and gym facilities. There will also be three food and beverage outlets, including a cafe, restaurant, and bar.
The residential apartments will also have exclusive access to the rooftop pool and BBQ area.
High-end features include:
Nestled between green open spaces such as the Illawarra escarpment and Killalea State Park, Shell Cove is conveniently positioned 90km from Sydney.
Shell Cove is your perfect escape from urban living to a coastal lifestyle.
