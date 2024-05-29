Step inside a realm of opulence

6 beds | 5 baths | 4 cars
Welcome to 213 Harbour Boulevard, the epitome of luxury living in the prestigious enclave of Shell Cove.
There is an abundance of premium features that would satisfy even the most discerning homeowner. Every detail has been meticulously crafted to offer the ultimate in comfort and style.
This stunning home perfectly blends style and function and features an open-concept layout with soaring ceilings and a mezzanine.
The sleek staircase creates an impressive focal point, while natural light floods the spacious interior through floor-to-ceiling windows.
Indulge in culinary excellence with a kitchen adorned with 60mm Calacatta Stone countertops, complemented by sleek electric cupboards, Smeg Appliances and a plethora of storage.
Enjoy a seamless indoor-outdoor flow with sliding glass doors leading to the outdoor entertaining area. There is an outdoor kitchen/BBQ equipped with a fridge, perfect for hosting gatherings in style. Relax under the stars with the touch of a button, courtesy of the electric open/close roof.
The allure of this home extends beyond its interiors, with an inground swimming pool featuring a heater for year-round enjoyment.
With six bedrooms spread over two levels, this home offers unparalleled space and versatility for family living and entertaining.
On the upper level, the primary suite awaits, with breathtaking panoramic views of the Shell Cove marina and the vast expanse of the ocean beyond. Step onto your private balcony to soak in the mesmerizing vistas or unwind in the tranquillity of your spa-like ensuite.
Every bedroom in this magnificent residence offers ample space and flexibility, ensuring comfort and privacy for both family members and guests alike.
Outside, the modern facade with stone accents and glass balustrades exudes sophistication, setting the tone for the luxurious lifestyle within.
In the heart of this picturesque seaside community, this exquisite property is perfectly positioned to embrace the beauty and serenity of coastal living. Located just moments away from the prestigious Shell Cove marina, you'll have easy access to a world of maritime adventures.
Whether you're setting sail on a leisurely cruise, indulging in watersports, or simply strolling along the tranquil waterfront promenade, the marina offers endless opportunities for enjoyment and relaxation. Pristine beaches are within arm's reach for those seeking sun, sand, and surf.
This residence is not just a home; it's a statement of sophistication and prestige.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.