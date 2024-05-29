Upgrading the Regent Theatre means a lot of little things change

Turning the heritage-listed Regent Theatre into a modern entertainment venue has resulted in a lot of little things that need changing.
The theatre was built in the early 1950s, when building regulations were far less strict than they are today.
That has seen a request to modify an approved development application for "minor internal alterations and additions to Regent Theatre for re-use as an entertainment facility" lodged with Wollongong City Council.
The modification request is to make further "minor" changes to the building, without changing its overall heritage structure.
Joe McGuinness, the man behind the Thirroul Beach Motel, Jose Jones and the Timbermill Studios, has teamed up with Yours and Owls to turn the theatre into a music venue.
The modification request lists around 20 further changes, the most serious of which is improving a set of emergency stairs which "were found to be rusted and hazardous".
"The modifications proposed respond to Building Code of Australia requirements that have surfaced as part of the construction certificate process, whilst improving heritage conservation, efficiencies with construction methods and overall functionality of the building and end use," the statement of environmental effects said.
Those required changes include ensuring the access ramp in the foyer is compliant with modern regulations, the flipping of a toilet door so that it swings inwards and an alteration of the temporary seating in the ground floor auditorium to include wheelchair spaces.
The layout of the proposed bars on the ground floor and mezzanine levels have also changed.
"It is submitted that each of the above modifications will allow the building to satisfy current statutory and regulatory requirements without impacting the interpretation and heritage significance of the interiors," said a letter from Robert Lee Architects in support of the modification request.
As the Regent is heritage-listed, the proposed modifications will have to be referred to the NSW Heritage Council for their agreement.
The statement of environmental effects noted the "minor nature" of the changes and said "it is considered that the proposed amendments will generally have no notable or undue environmental impact, and will not significantly alter the content of the approved development".
The modification request is on public exhibition until June 26.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.