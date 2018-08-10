Police have warned Fourth Reich bikies they will be targeted just as heavily as more notorious outlaw gangs like The Rebels.
Officers from Strike Force Rapto South swarmed the Albion Park club hour on Thursday and vowed the raid wont be the last.
Police allege the premises were operating as an illegal bar and entertainment venue. Cannabis was seized along with weapons from behind the bar including several hand-made batons of metal and wood, and an imitation Winchester rifle.
Strike Force detectives, along with the Dog Unit, Lake Illawarra Target Action Group, plus the Public Order and Riot Squad conducted the raid.
Investigations co-ordinator of Raptor, Detective Chief Inspector Joe Thone, said the Fourth Reich is like any other outlaw motorcycle gang (OMCG) who deals in criminal activity. Therefore they should expect future visits from Raptor.
Were a unit to investigate and disrupt OMCG activities this group is no difference to any other whether it be The Rebels, Comancheros or the Black Uhlans, he said.
Police issued 32 consorting warnings, three consorting bookings and also seized Fourth Reich OMCG colours. Raptor Highway officers also issued 14 traffic infringements and 13 vehicle/motorcycle defect notices.
Det Ch Insp Thone said future arrests could be possible and there may be follow up implications to what was seized.
Generally by our interactions with the OMCG they change their behaviour, he said. That can be something very simple as these groups not wearing their colours in public because its simply an intimidation factor for the general community.
Det Ch Insp Thone said since Raptor South began five months ago it was clear such a unit was required and necessary for the Illawarra and southern region of NSW.
Its a long road for us but as you can see a number of club houses have been closed down across NSW the Black Uhlans in Illawarra was the last that closed down, he said.
But theres still plenty to do and were up to the challenge.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.