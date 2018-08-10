Illawarra Mercury
Albion Park outlaw bikie gang can expect future visits from Raptor South

By Desiree Savage
Updated December 19 2023 - 3:49pm, first published August 10 2018 - 6:00pm
Police have warned Fourth Reich bikies they will be targeted just as heavily as more notorious outlaw gangs like The Rebels.

