Scotty from marketing has come up with a new definition of incompetence. As COVID runs rampant with record numbers, hospitalisations, deaths, lack of supplies, workers and anything else you can think of including any concept of a genuine plan to get around it, his answer is it's Australia pushing through it. Another hurriedly put together meeting comes up with the idea of putting asymptomatic people back to work so they can spread more disease and put more off work sick. If it is as contagious as they say how is that going to help as evidence of reinfection is occurring worldwide it is just going to be a vicious ongoing circle. All the decisions in the last month have shown no concerns or empathy for aged care, health care and all of our front line workers. It has been a total disrespect of them all. Maybe living with COVID is not let it rip and hope it weakens but all of us modifying the way we live and do business to allow us to live with modified freedoms. To show respect and concern for one another young and old. We certainly can't rely on totally incompetent politicians to push us through it. Darryl Glover, Mt Warrigal I wonder if one or two of these armchair critics of Australian governments' responses to our Covid pandemic, even with their databases of hindsight, could nominate three or four comparable countries around the world which so far have lower Covid death rates, higher vaccination take up rates, and stronger economies than Australia. These are the same people who cry out "No more lockdowns! No more restrictions! " one minute and "They should reintroduce targeted lockdowns and should never have stopped restrictions." the next. They lack ability to imagine for a moment what it would have been like living in the USA, the UK or France since the pandemic started. Even worse, Communist China. Richard Burnett, Wollongong Mandating reporting of RAT? How about mandating the result being reported to the client from a PCR test. Exactly one week later and I have not been contacted. It works both ways. Cecilia Ommundson, Horsley While I sympathise with the young mum forced to give birth without her COVID-positive partner, keeping COVID positive visitors out of the maternity ward is a no-brainer. He will be able to see the newborn soon enough. Spare a thought for those unable to see their loved ones in hospital with serious illnesses. My wife was rushed to hospital and underwent emergency surgery, then spent five days in ICU, all without family support. Dave Jennings, Towradgi

