subscribers-only,

PCR testing facilities closed. RAT tests not available. RAT catchers needed. It seems it's easier and less costly to get the community to test themselves, saving the state government money paid to testing laboratories by getting people to use RAT tests. Just wondering how often you need to do a RAT test to assess your COVID status. Teachers will now be in the firing line when community members don't provide evidence of testing when schools reopen. Does that mean they will be forced to become RAT catchers? Tom Wren, Mangerton How much of "We have to live with COVID" does Morrison and Perrottet understand?The Omicron version has shown it does not discriminate between the vaccinated and unvaccinated with similar outcomes. Morrison's team is in a fluster about sportspeople arriving in Australia, COVID free, for an international tournament that will run for 5 weeks. He has already deported some COVID free sportspeople because they have not been doubled vaccinated. Is he afraid the sportspeople will catch COVID? How are they likely to spread COVID they do not have? Perrottet has cancelled outdoor concerts, dancing and singing, even social gatherings. He cites the events could produce overwhelming cases, which the community cannot live with. How does this fit with "living with COVID"? Or did Morrison and Perrottet mislead us in saying "we have to live with COVID"? They also tell us we shall not go back into lockdown because of the impact on businesses, but they put restrictions in place that produces a "Claytons" lockdown with greater impact due to the high numbers of infections, with the associated individual "lockdowns" (isolations), and are now trying to change these rules for those in "lockdown" to allow more Australians to "live with COVID". With Omicron running wild and current vaccinations not providing protection, why must the incoming visitors to Australia be doubled vaxed? Especially if "Australia has to live with COVID". Why could they not just be COVID free on arrival to enter Australia? Ian Young, Towradgi The main reason that these shelves in stores are empty, is not because of the public worrying about the COVID crisis, that is a worry in itself. I personally think that these shelves are empty because the public are buying up the stock before the supermarket CEOs put their prices up even more. I mean to say, a $10 increase on a tin of ham is beyond the pale. Plus all the other increases on the fruit and vegies. There is no other reason for a price increase so often as the workers don't get a pay rise, but i'll bet money that the bosses do. Thirty cents rise on a carton of milk? Lawrence Wren, Fairy Meadow

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jvRqbJ7xAN2nzdLa48pxun/99a80756-2a0d-4097-9819-f1d3438c8e94.jpg/r2_52_1014_624_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg