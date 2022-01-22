subscribers-only,

Surely this country deserves honest leadership with the ability to admit when they stuff up. Now Scotty is blaming the states for the stuff-up in no rapid antigen tests but he can't escape the fact that the areas under federal responsibility never had ready supplies either, ie aged care. Now we have Domicron trying to cover his backside by giving the underlying health conditions of all those dying. It's another case of it's not my fault I didn't have a real plan to open up. Tell that to the loved ones. I don't expect our leaders to be perfect but I expect them to be able to plan properly and open up in stages and have things in place if any stage goes guts up. To hide behind the age and underlying conditions of people's health before they catch it and die is lower than a snake's belly. And what about those who survive but are left with permanent organ damage as is happening in Europe? Darryl Glover, Mt Warrigal As a male in my late 60s with a father still alive in his 90s, I have watched with despair as the state and federal governments have not only lost control of COVID outbreaks but appear to have thrown in the towel. Two years ago the community was told to do as much as they could to help protect the elderly, now we are being sacrificed for the sake of the economy. Dave Jennings, Towradgi Next time a dog is referred to as man's best friend be aware this animal kills thousands of humans across the world every year. Like the 91-year-old woman killed by three dogs in the Shoalhaven recently. So next time a dog is off leash illegally or owners are disobeying council signs and you're told he won't hurt you, he just wants to sniff you or say hello, be aware of what could happen. Ray Jaeger, Coledale Many Australians will go to elections this year with a limited knowledge about climate change. They may well not realise that the main cause of climate change - the burning of coal, oil and gas to produce energy - if replaced by renewables like solar and wind, has a realistic chance to put an end to the horrors of climate change. It is extremely important that those involved in politics keep eligible voters fully informed before the coming elections, and the fact that their individual votes could eliminate the cause of climate change and therefore remove the most important problem facing continued life on planet earth. It will indeed be an untenable result if the current frustrating lack of action in Australia continues beyond the elections, to be held this year, because of voters' climate-related ignorance. Brian Measday, Myrtle Bank, SA Have something to say? Write us a letter below:

