Warrigal founder treasured on 102nd birthday

news, latest-news,

Being 102 isn't easy, but it's better than the alternative according to Warrigal founder Norm Rowland OAM. Mr Rowland celebrated his 102nd birthday on Tuesday, January 25. He said when he began Warrigal in 1967 he wasn't thinking about where it would end up - he just knew there was nothing available to the community from Wollongong to the Victorian border. Read more: Bulli man digs into suffering to create podcast gold "We worked as a team to get aged care, and I'm so proud to be part of it still," he said. In 1967 Mr Rowland was the president and member of the Shellharbour Lions Club, who rallied the local community and was the driving force behind Warrigal opening its doors in 1968 at Mount Warrigal. Mr Rowland's involvement continued as Chair of the Board, and he remains a company member to this day. He was awarded an OAM for his services to the community and the aged care sector. "Warrigal remains a community based organisation supported by volunteers," he said. "Always was, always will be." Warrigal started as a 10-bed residence staffed entirely by volunteers and has now grown to provide 27 services to more than 3000 older Australians across 14 locations in NSW and the ACT. Mr Rowland credited his long life to not smoking, help from the medical profession and a wise choice of ancestors. To celebrate his 102nd birthday, a small afternoon tea was held at his home with his family and representatives from Warrigal where the portrait was unveiled for the first time. Warrigal commissioned Peter Wegner, the 2021 Archibald Prize winner, to complete the portrait of Mr Rowland for the occasion, in recognition of his contribution to Warrigal. Mr Wegner's work has appeared in several public collections across the country, including the National Portrait Gallery, Art Gallery of NSW, and National Library of Australia. The portrait was commissioned to ensure that future generations remember Mr Rowland's critical contribution to Warrigal and aged care services in the Illawarra. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sbTPpJaw3WwpLe37QYCu92/25aa0e3b-c072-4bc7-8b74-392e3a513354.jpg/r0_373_4032_2651_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg