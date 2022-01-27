news, latest-news,

It started off as a New Year's Eve celebration and ended with the loss of a life. Below we outline Petero Baleinapuka's movements on December 31, 2019. 8am - Baleinapuka wakes up. Ms O'Donnell and Baleinapuka have breakfast 10am - Visit Ms O'Donnell aunt's house 11.15am - The couple go to Cossies R Us to buy swimmers before Baleinapuka buys cigarettes from Coles. They stop at Liquorland Woonona to buy a cartoon of Tooheys beer and a bottle of wine. 1pm - Couple return home to have lunch. They watch television before Baleinapuka has a nap. 8pm - They walk to Sandon Point Surf Club and stay for one drink. 9.10pm - Arrive at The Beaches Hotel, Thirroul by Uber but are unable to get into the ticketed event. 9.30pm - Left venue to return home to Woonona unit. 10.18pm - Ms O'Donnell's last communication with her brother. 10.38pm - Ms O'Donnell stabbed to death with two kitchen knives. Baleinapuka bandages hands, changes his clothes and shoes and drinks beers. 11.57pm - Baleinapuka takes Ms O'Donnell's bank card and leaves in car. 11.59pm - Detectives in unmarked car notice Baleinapuka's erratic driving and attempt to pull him over. 12.05am - Baleinapuka crashes car and is arrested. Police attend unit and find Ms O'Donnell's body. 5.20pm January 1 - Police interview Baleinapuka where he confesses to stabbing Ms O'Donnell and he is charged with her murder. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here. If you require support contact the RESPECT on 1800 737 732.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/e5Qc2M5qQnfX3PTaVNk9Vy/c1092491-8e18-46d8-a8ad-7d546e974589.jpg/r5_0_2394_1350_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg