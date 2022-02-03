Road World Championships race director predicts cycling boom in Illawarra

news, latest-news,

Road World Championships race director Scott Sunderland is confident the cycling event will leave a lasting legacy in Wollongong. The former professional raced in the Illawarra early in his career before moving to Europe. Read more: Key question looms over UCI Road World Championships course decision Sunderland returned this week to assess the course for the event and the memories quickly returned. "It's been a while since I've been here, so it's lovely to be back," Sunderland said. "I've got some great memories from being here in Wollongong, particularly in the early days of my racing career." Cycling has progressed considerably in the 20 years since Sunderland last raced in the Illawarra. It's a development the Belgium-based official expects to continue after September's week-long festival. "If you look at the topography of Wollongong and the lifestyle, the beach, the sun, the active lifestyle, cycling is a great way to get around. "We've got electric bikes nowadays, so everybody can go out riding. If you do have to ride home into a headwind, you've got assistance from the electric bike. "Of course it needs some stimulation for projects and the management of bike paths, infrastructure, but I think the world is going that way."

