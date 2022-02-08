Captain's Call: Hawks working hard to find top gear

news, latest-news,

Monday night hurt. There's no other way to put it. It was a match we struggled early before we overcame a big deficit and gave ourselves a chance to win. Unfortunately we weren't able to finish it off. Read more: Hawks struggling under weight of expectations as team searches for answers As an athlete, that's what makes the result so frustrating. We did the work, we put ourselves in a winning position and couldn't execute. A loss like that would have taken me days to get over earlier in my career. As a young guy, basketball was everything to me. But as I have gotten older, I have learnt where basketball sits in my life. It's important and I will do everything I can to win games, but I now know there is more to life than wins and losses. That will make the next couple of days slightly easier to process, particularly since we're not back on the court until Saturday night. But that doesn't mean I won't be doing everything I can to ensure we do return to form against Cairns at the WEC. We'll be back at training on Wednesday for a couple of hard days, all of the guys determined to put the work in to help turn this season around. Coach Goorjian didn't say much after the game on Monday, he never does. Instead, he prefers to wait until the emotions subside. He'll deliver us an in-depth review when we return to practice, with video of areas we did well and areas we still have to work on. Brian is the smartest coach I have played under and he always manages to come up with adjustments to help us improve on the court. While he won't sugar coat things, he certainly won't run us into the ground. Instead he'll provide clear advice and tactical changes while equipping us with the skills required to execute the gameplan. We are a group of extremely talented individuals, but we haven't played like a great team this season. There's no denying that. We've had flashes of brilliance where the ball is zinging around the court and we're up and in on defence. It's a lot to fun to be a part of when we're playing like that. But there's also been too many times when the opposite happens. When we're giving up easy buckets and not running the floor. Unfortunately there is no easy fix, I really wish there was a simple solution. If there was, we wouldn't be where we are right now. We know how important it is that we do click and start playing great team basketball as soon as possible. We're not in must-win territory, but we'll be there pretty soon if we don't turn things around. We're working hard to complete the jigsaw puzzle and produce a complete performance. Hopefully that's what a big, vocal and passionate home crowd watches when we play Cairns on Saturday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GzY3iczng7SLWqVgHSV78t/e3192823-1a73-42a6-8bc7-d33e2baacfc6.jpg/r3_31_4605_2631_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg