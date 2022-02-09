news, latest-news,

A Barrack Heights man has become the 11th person accused of playing a role in a sophisticated drug supply ring allegedly run by a father and son duo from Primbee. Keiran Davis, 29, was arrested on Tuesday morning and charged with two counts of drug supply and one count each of knowingly dealing with the proceeds of crime and participating in a criminal group, amid allegations he helped close associate Daniel Bojlevski run a burgeoning cocaine and methamphetamine empire operating between Sydney and the NSW South Coast. Daniel, 28, and his 50-year-old father, Robert, were arrested in September after NSW and Australian Federal Police officers raided homes in Primbee, Port Kembla, Albion Park Rail, Wollongong, and North Nowra. Police seized $200k cash, .22 calibre Remington Nylon 66 semi-automatic self loading rifle, luxury items, clothing and vehicles electronic devices, digital currency counters, digital scales, drug ledgers. Read more: Bellambi man sentenced for breaching child sex register The family matriarch, Janette Marsh, was arrested in October. Other alleged associates of the group are Morgan Swift, Khan Yaman, Samil Yavouez, Alison Veira, Cemile Yavuz, Van Bang Tran and Kristy Hobcroft. Court documents reveal police will allege Davis and Yaman, who live in neighbouring apartments on Gladstone Avenue, helped the group by storing drugs and cash at their respective homes. Police covert surveillance allegedly recorded Daniel Bojlevski and Morgan Swift having multiple conversations about the two men and their apartments. On January 23 last year, Daniel allegedly told Swift "you know how I leave it in the apartment block of the two units... I got two mates (inaudible) one is running around one is holding, you get me". A few days later, Daniel allegedly attended the unit block and supplied Davis and Yaman each with 56.8g of cocaine. On February 1, Daniel was allegedly recorded telling Swift they needed to "go up to the units, bro". "That (inaudible) got about 30 grand there for us, between the both of them," he allegedly said. Later that evening, Daniel allegedly told Swift "once you drop me off in town, I want you to go and get three-and-a-half from the apartment dude...there's an ounce a rack there, yeah. Chop it with my dad, make two counts into it, press it and take $200 bucks for yourself for doing it. Okay?" Police will allege they recorded a conversation between Swift and Yaman on February 28 in which Swift referred to "Keiran's four and your two". It is alleged Swift then supplied Yaman with 170 grams of cocaine, or six ounces. In court on Tuesday, defence lawyer Danny Lagopodis sought Davis' release on bail, saying he had long-standing ties to the area and was not at flight risk. He noted there was no indication by police that Davis' alleged conduct had continued past the end of February last year and questioned the strength of the case against his client, saying it appeared he was "guilty by association". He said Davis' father had travelled from Tasmania to support him and he Father's come from Tasmania in support. Magistrate Michael Ong agreed to grant Davis bail. "I would not describe the case as being a strong prosecution case," he said. "There's no allegation of further offending past this last date." As part of his bail, Davis must live with his mother, report to police once a week, not leave the state and have no contact with any of the co-accused. The case will return to court next month. Read more court/crime stories. The Illawarra Mercury news app is now officially live on both iOS and Android devices. It is available for download in the Apple Store and Google Play.

