If you've ever wondered how Egyptian food differs from any other Middle Eastern food now you can see for yourself with a new restaurant open in Shellharbour. Layla'z International Food has opened inside Stockland Shellharbour on Monday with traditional delicacies like the vegan-friendly koshari and sweet treat kanafah (a kataffi pastry filled with ricotta cheese and soaked in a sweet rose water syrup) on the menu. Read more: Amy Shark, Missy Higgins to perform at Gerringong winery The new food court venture is an expansion of the Youssef family's popular food truck, which has been operating since the beginning of the pandemic and often seen around Gerringong, Kiama and North Nowra. "We thought [the shopping centre] could get one of the giant food businesses to take [the space] but instead they call us and said 'we don't have Egyptian food around here and we're happy to offer it to you'," Hany Youssef told the Mercury. "It was a good opportunity." Mr Youssef left his family and migrated to Australia in 2007 for "better opportunities" but really missed the street food of his home. Often he would dine on Lebanese food, which he said would be the closest in comparison, but eventually started cooking from home for friends and family. The love for the home-made traditional Egyptian cuisine began to grow, before Mr Youssef and his wife Maree began a catering side-hustle to their busy jobs in health, and eventually opened their food truck. Read more: Mahalia Barnes joins Olympian Anna Meares for Wollongong's International Women's Day lunch Mrs Youssef said there were many differences in the taste and types of meals between Egyptian street food and other Middle Eastern cuisine. Their falafels are made with flava beans instead of chickpeas, the spices and flavours are noticeably different, their koshari specialty (with pasta, rice, lentils, fried onion and a tomato garlic sauce) are unlike what you'd find elsewhere. Once settled into their new permanent location, the dessert menu is also set to expand with Balah el Sham (churros-style pastry) and Zalabya (donuts) on the cards. "We actually dream to have a restaurant one day, we are look forward to find a special location and bigger space," Mr Youssef said. If you can't get out to Stockland, Layla'z food is also available for home delivery through Menulog while their food truck will still travel around the Illawarra and Shoalhaven. www.laylaz.com.au To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

