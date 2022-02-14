Here's how to access $1000 for safety equipment

news, business, business, safety, grants, small business, funds, SafeWork

Small businesses are eligible for up to $1000 for safety improvements in the workplace. The rebate was doubled from $500 in February and covers items such as hygiene products, access ramps and guard rails and machinery equipment. Read more: Rise in car fires in northern Illawarra: Fire & Rescue NSW Member for Kiama Gareth Ward said the extra funding would enable businesses to be safer and recover from COVID-19. "Rebate support has doubled from $500 to $1,000 per application to encourage small business owners and sole traders to think about how they can make their workplaces safer," Mr Ward said. "Over the past several weeks, I have spoken to many small business owners in the Kiama electorate who are experiencing great challenges during the pandemic." The funding is part of the Small Business Rebate Program and can be accessed through SafeWork. The program is open to sole traders and small businesses with less than 50 full time employees. Charities and not for profits can also apply. To be eligible, the business owner must attend a SafeWork NSW webinar or event - such as a industry field day or workshop - or have an advisory visit from a SafeWork NSW inspector, who will provide practical workplace health and safety advice specific to the business or industry. The business will also need to provide proof that it has purchased an eligible safety item, with the invoice or receipt attached to the application. Purchases need to have been made on or after February 1, 2022. Some of the popular items include those that prevent slips, trips and falls, devices that assist with lifting or moving people and animals and safety equipment for machinery or vehicles. Items that reduce expose to hazardous noises, chemicals and environments are also eligible. The program is also designed to assist businesses in protecting workers from COVID-19, with hand sanitiser dispensers, cough and sneeze guards and cleaning equipment eligible under the grants program. A full list of all safety items eligible can be found online: nsw.gov.au/list-of-all-safety-items. NSW Minister for Fair Trading Eleni Petinos said the program has been operating since 2012 and aims to encourage investment in safe workplaces. "The program also has a strong focus on education and supports small businesses across all industries by helping to start conversations about improving safety outcomes in the workplace," Ms Petinos said. "I encourage small business owners and sole traders to apply for the rebate if they are eligible."

