news, latest-news,

The northern Illawarra has seen a rise in car fires recently with seven noted in the past seven days for the Wollongong Local Government Area, according to authorities. Fire and Rescue NSW Inspector Chad Wallace, Duty Commander Illawarra, said three of those were from the area between Bulli and Bellambi and urged anyone with information to contact local police or Crime Stoppers. "If it's a suspicious car fire there's a high percentage it has been stolen, and people using as a means to go home," Inspector Wallace told the Mercury. Read more: 6 unique places to stay and glamp in the Illawarra "All the ones in that Bulli area are in the early hours, between 3am and 5am." On Sunday, the carcass of a burnt-out ute remained in the middle of an oval on Park Road at Bulli, after being set alight around 5.20am on Thursday. Crews from Bulli were dispatched to the scene and by the time they arrived at 5.25am a dozen calls had been made to Triple Zero, with reports the grass around the vehicle was also alight, there were "explosions" and the blaze was growing ferociously. Read more: Friends! The Musical Parody is coming to Wollongong Inspector Wallace said the fire was extinguished within 20 minutes before turning into a crime scene. "Because of the location and how quickly that car was fully engulfed in flames firefighters confirmed it was suspicious and handed it to police who commenced and investigation," he said. That same night another car was set alight in Bellambi. Inspector Wallace said Wollongong City Council had been notified of the burnt out vehicle in Bulli, who would be responsible for its removal. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UPAcJLQNVGftX3BUDy544C/cac1238c-11e1-4acb-b93a-eafcd8e4fde2.jpeg/r3_149_1596_1049_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg