A silver ute has been found crashed into a Shellharbour nursing home late Monday night after the driver was allegedly drunk and doing burnouts down the street. Around 10.30pm emergency services were called to the Uniting Elanora aged care facility on Wallaroo Drive, Blackbutt, following reports a Holden SS had crashed into a fence. Read more: Shows announced for Wollongong's answer to the Fringe Luckily there were no reports of injuries. Police claim the driver of the ute was conducting a burnout when he lost control of the vehicle, before fleeing the scene. The Dog Unit was called in and soon after they found a 30-year-old man hiding under trees on Benson Street. The man was taken to Lake Illawarra Police Station where he allegedly returned a positive breath test of 0.184 while further checks revealed he was a P1 provisional licence holder and currently suspended from driving. Read more: Egyptian street food the new flavour in Shellharbour The Warilla man was charged with drive with high range PCA and drive whilst suspended. He was granted bail to appear in Kiama Local Court next month. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UPAcJLQNVGftX3BUDy544C/47653646-7ef5-415e-a7c7-99d977966a24.jpeg/r74_0_1207_640_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg