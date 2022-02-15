news, latest-news,

A man involved in a wild brawl at Fever Nightclub has admitted he stomped on a bouncer's head as he lay on the ground before he assaulted guards and hit them with bar stools. CCTV captured the man, Jope Deldre, 24, with Tevita Cottrell, 25, Lorenzo Laemalu, 20, and Manasa Nayacakalou, 24, at the venue with friends celebrating the 18th birthday of Ame Cottrell, on March 7 last year when their group got into a violent melee in the early hours of the morning. Deldre, who lives in Toongabbie, entered the nightclub shortly before 2am. Read more: Gwynneville man jailed for sending unsolicited sex texts, photos to carer About 3.30am, Tevita approached a security guard to talk before he punched him with his left hand and other members of the group joined in the fight. The group eventually left the venue but a short time later, Tevita walked back inside with his mates before he and Deldre confronted the security guard. Other patrons and bouncers tried to separate the parties and the melee reignited. Deldre could be seen in CCTV footage carrying a bottle in his hand while his mates repeatedly kicked and punched the bouncer. Deldre hit the guard, who was on the ground, with the bottle before he stomped on his head. Deldre then picked up a metal bar stool, lifted it above his head but another guard punched the stool away in the chaotic scene. Deldre picked up stools and threw them at guards on two occasions. He then started punching and kicking a guard with Tevita, before they left. Police were called and found the group nearby on Crown Street but they were allowed to leave pending further investigation. Documents tendered to court said the bouncers did not make statements and investigators relied on the CCTV footage. Police alleged they received credible information Fever would be the target of a shooting if the bouncers spoke to investigators. Tevita, Lorenzo and Manasa were subsequently arrested in April and charged with affray. Meanwhile, Ame was arrested in May and also charged with affray. All four men subsequently pleaded guilty and received intensive or community correction orders. Deldre was arrested and charged some months after on October 31. He pleaded guilty via email when his matter was mentioned in Wollongong Local Court yesterday. He is expected to be sentenced on March 15. Download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

