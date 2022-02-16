sport, dragons-den,

St George Illawarra have thrown their full support behind Anthony Griffin's rebuild project, extending the coach's contract with the club. Griffin will remain with the club until at least the end of the 2023 season, the Dragons taking up their one-year option in his contract. The move comes after a board meeting earlier in the week in which the coach's rebuild was endorsed by St George Illawarra officials. The decision ensures there will be no speculation regarding Griffin's future throughout the first half of the season and will enable the coach to pursue recruits with confidence of the direction of the club. "I am very appreciative to extend my time as head coach of the Dragons," Griffin said. "We are heading in the right direction, and myself and all the great people at the club are determined to play our roles in bringing future success to the Dragons. "I have thoroughly enjoyed my time so far and I'm excited by what's to come this season and beyond. "The challenge of a new year starts this weekend in our first trial against Parramatta, and my immediate focus remains on a strong preparation for the upcoming season." Read more: George Burgess eager to silence St George Illawarra critics in NRL comeback Griffin's rebuild has not been without judgement, many fans critical of the decision to allow Cameron McInnes and Matt Dufty to depart. Corey Norman was also shown the door, while Tariq Sims has been told he is free to negotiate with other clubs. The recruitment of George Burgess, Aaron Woods and Moses Mbye has received little support, some questioning the value of signing senior players coming to the end of their careers. However, the recruitment of Francis Molo and Jaydn Su'A is sure to bolster the forward pack as Griffin attempts to nurture a talented crop of local juniors. The likes of Talatau Amone, Jayden Sullivan, Tyrell Sloan and the Feagai twins loom as the future of the club and it is hoped the club's senior players will help develop the youngsters. St George Illawarra chief executive Ryan Webb said the decision to extend Griffin's contract reflects the positive impact the coach has had on the Dragons. "The club has undertaken a lot of change in the last 18 months and Anthony has played a positive role, both on and off the field," Webb said. "The board and I feel Anthony is the right man to continue setting the required standards to return the Dragons back to where they belong." Read more: Wollongong-based Phoenix aim to consolidate first A-League Women's win Meanwhile, comeback prop George Burgess is ready to silence the critics about his ability to make an impact in Dragons colours. "The perception has been impacted a lot by last year and the way the season ended," Burgess told the Mercury. "Any team that finishes by losing their last eight games, it doesn't look good. "I want to play every game and help the Dragons get into the finals. "We've got a lot of potential in this team to win some trophies, I want to be a part of it." The 29-year-old will make a much-anticipated return to competitive rugby league in St George Illawarra's trial against Parramatta at CommBank Stadium on Sunday night. The bulk of the Dragons stars will sit out the contest, with Jack de Belin and Andrew McCullough among those likely to play. The Illawarra Mercury news app is now officially live on both iOS and Android devices. It is available for download in the Apple Store and Google Play.

