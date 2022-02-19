Infrastructure summit to focus attention on Illawarra

news, business,

With the region's peak business bodies crying out for greater investment in the Illawarra's roads and rail, a summit will be held in March to draw attention to the region's infrastructure deficit. Business Illawarra will host the inaugural Illawarra Infrastructure & Investment Summit on March 17-18 in Wollongong. Business Illawarra executive director Adam Zarth said that there was a pressing need to fix the region's infrastructure. "With record migration to the region following significant investment in commercial real estate and major developments in innovation, technology and industry, the world is truly coming to the Illawarra," Mr Zarth said. Speakers at the summit include the CEO of Infrastructure Australia, Romilly Madew and NSW Minister for Skills, Training, Science, Innovation adn Technology Alister Henskens. The summit will be held in the immediate lead up to the handing down of the federal budget in late March, and the NSW budget soon after, and will draw leaders' attention to the Illawarra's infrastructure. "We are excited to be hosting a major summit aimed at focusing the minds of decision-makers on the huge economic potential of the region, including the many investment opportunities here," Mr Zarth said. Day one of the program includes tours of the Port Kembla steelworks and hydrogen hub, the University of Wollongong's Innovation Campus and the commercial heart of the Wollongong CBD. Day two will be launched by Ms Madew's keynote address, followed by panel discussions on Port Kembla's role in the NSW freight task and the commercial property boom in Wollongong's CBD. "Whether it is our transformational energy and decarbonisation projects, a thriving CBD boasting A-grade commercial space, or the unique tech community of 'Siligong Valley' - the Summit will showcase the Illawarra's most exciting business and investment opportunities," Mr Zarth said.

