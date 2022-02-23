Nine things to do around the Illawarra this week

news, latest-news,

Steppin' Out Servo Food Truck Bar, Port Kembla Steppin' Out presents new creations by circus performer Heidi Hoops Hillier and local muso Steve Robinson. The evening is inspired by the Stepping Out" photos of the 40's and 50's, where photographers clicked pics of people heading out, dressing up or down, and looking carefree and happy. You will also be seduced by the sounds of Steve Robinson's newest musical creation, the Machine the Fool and Us. Steve is renowned for his midnight piano bar and edgy indie rock. www.Servoportkembla.com Deborah Conway & Willy Zygier The Music Lounge, Wollongong Town Hall Deborah Conway and partner Willy Zygier present Songs From The Book Of Life, a career spanning selection of music and stories. It's an autobiographical exploration of their careers told in songs from across 4 decades and the stories that inspired them. Exploring the connections between their music and their lives they promise to be funny, sad, sexy and to bare all in what has been a wild ride of a career. Details at www.merrigong.com.au Neverending 80s The Oaks Hotel in Albion Park Rail The 80s were rad with a cool soundtrack, and the best is being brought to the Oaks on Saturday. Never Ending 80s will carve their way through the music of Prince, Madonna, Cyndi Lauper, INXS, Bon Jovi, Huey Lewis & The News, Whitney Houston, as well as so many other giants, you'll be dancing and singing the night away. Illawarra Hawks Vs Adelaide 36ers WIN Entertainment Centre Catch all the action on Friday as the lllawarra Hawks face the Adelaide 36ers for the third time for the NBL22 Season, tipping off at 7.30pm. Lets hope the local lads can make it three from three against the 36ers. Tickets through Ticketmaster. Southern Highlands Food & Wine Festival Moss Vale Showgrounds Food and wine lovers will discover an alfresco area full of local eateries, regional producers and markets, with the sound of live music in the air, at the Southern Highlands Food and Wine Festival next month. Local producers and committee members are working hard to get everything ready for the event, which takes place from February 26 to 27, at the Moss Vale Showground. Tickets for the show and the schedule can be found here. Illawarra Light Rail Museum Celebrations Tongarra It's part two of their 50th anniversary celebrations, with its diesel fleet offering train rides plus railway displays and the museum open in general from 10am to 2pm. There will also be a miniature train and tours of the locomotive shed, food sales and kids' playground as families love the museum. The museum volunteers have travelled a long journey to maker it a wonderful place for all to enjoy. Free Family Movies Wollongong Libraries Catch Frozen II and Sing for free at the library on Saturday. Bring along some snacks and settle in for a free family movie at Wollongong Library! For more information on this session, please call Wollongong Library on (02) 4227 7414. Please note that these events may be photographed. Bookings are essential through Eventbrite. Saturday February 26 Baby et Lulu The Music Lounge, Wollongong Town Hall Baby et Lulu is the ARIA-nominated, 'must-see act that will seduce your ears with its chansons' (The Weekend Edition). Faux-French sensations Abby Dobson and Lara Goodridge, and their prodigiously talented band, launch their much anticipated third album, 'Album Trois'. Having put the release of this album and tour on hold for over a year, they are now delighted to return to the stage to perform songs from their new album in a celebration of love, life and passion... with a sultry, sometimes outrageous French accent. Tickets through www.merrigong.com.au Latin American Guitar Concert Clifton School of Arts At 11am, Andrew Blanch will perform a 60-minute program that will include music from Mexico, Columbia, Cuba, Argentina, Brazil, and beyond. Andrew Blanch has carved out his own path to much acclaim. He is the winner of the 2019 Adelaide Guitar Festival's Classical Guitar Competition, he now appears throughout Australia as a soloist and sought-after collaborator. Tickets $50 via www.bowerbirdcollective.org/andrewblanch

