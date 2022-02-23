news, latest-news,

They may have fallen short of a berth at the State Finals, but Wollongong Touch are still celebrating one of their most successful Junior State Cup Southern Conference results. All nine teams progressed to finals day, with the under-14 boys reaching the semi-final while the under-10 boys made it all the way to the final. Read more: New Wollongong Wolves CEO unveils vision for region There they fell to Penrith 2-0 in a tense encounter, their sole loss of the competition. Whereas the top-four sides in each category were set to progress to the state finals, only the winner of the Southern Region has advanced. Wollongong Touch vice-president Tim Robinson said it was disappointing to hear the format has changed, but he congratulated his players for their achievements. "After everything we had to deal with, we've been able to put together a junior program," Robinson said. "To send nine teams and compete so well, it's one of the better results the club has had for many years.'' To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

