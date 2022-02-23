Illawarra Cycle Club pursuing gold at NSW Championships

news, latest-news,

It will be a step into the unknown for the Illawarra Cycle Club under-17 men's team pursuit squad this weekend. The group will contest the NSW Championships in their first race in the discipline. While juniors regularly contest the individual pursuit, under-17s is the youngest age with a team pursuit. Read more: New Wollongong Wolves CEO unveils vision for region Despite the lack of experience, the squad, made up of Hugh Vaughan, Joe Sossai, Noah Brown, Nate Burns and reserve Harry Ludman, is full of confidence. Under the guidance of coach and former junior world champion Jackson Law, the riders have been training since October. "The goal is to win," Law said. "There's a lot of talented riders in their age division, but if we can do exactly what we've done in training, we're a good chance of winning." The cyclists are relatively new to the sport, most only starting racing throughout the past couple of years. In that time they have formed a close bond and the team has been building towards the NSW Championships for six months. Brown said a large amount of trust is required between the four riders to ensure there are no crashes or miscommunications, but the 15-year-old is confident the squad will return home with a medal on the weekend. "It's our first team pursuit, so I'm a bit nervous but also excited," Brown said. "We've got a great team, they're all nice guys, so it should be fun. "You've got to make sure you don't hit anyone in the wheel and you've also got to be able to swing back on once you do your turn, that's a real challenge." Law has been impressed by the way his athletes have committed to the sport over the past couple of years. The former cyclist represented Australia throughout his career and he's confident these riders have the talent to follow in his footsteps. "They're still very young and new to cycling, but a few of them have shown some real talent," Law said. "It's now continuing on the path that they're doing. It's all very new to them, the training, the racing. The racing is where they will really learn how to win and how to beat the person in front of you, that's what they need."

